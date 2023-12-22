Cyber Security Services Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Managed Security Services (MSS): MSS is a comprehensive offering where organizations outsource their security operations to a third-party provider. These providers offer various services, including 24/7 monitoring of networks and systems, threat intelligence, incident response, vulnerability management, and security device management. MSS providers leverage their expertise and advanced technologies to find and respond to security threats, ensuring round-the-clock protection for organizations. Organizations can enhance their security capabilities by partnering with an MSS provider while focusing on their core business functions. Incident Response Services: Incident response services are critical in helping organizations effectively manage and recover from security incidents or breaches.

Cybersecurity service providers offer incident response services, which involve a structured approach to identify, contain, mitigate, and recover from security incidents. They provide expertise in investigating the incident, analyzing the impact, remediating vulnerabilities, and restoring normal operations. Incident response services are essential for minimizing the damage caused by security incidents and preventing future attacks.

Market Dynamics Rising Adoption of Mobile Banking and Smartphone-Based Payment ApplicationsDrive the Global Market

The rising adoption of mobile banking and smartphone-based payment applications drives the need for enhanced cybersecurity services to protect users and financial institutions from cyber threats. As more individuals rely on these platforms for their financial transactions, there is an increased risk of cybercriminals targeting these applications to exploit vulnerabilities and gain unauthorized access to sensitive information. The convenience and accessibility offered by mobile banking and smartphone-based payment applications have made them popular among users worldwide.

However, this popularity comes with inherent cybersecurity risks that must be addressed. Malicious actors constantly seek new ways to exploit vulnerabilities in these applications, such as through malware, phishing attacks, or insecure network connections. This requires a proactive approach to cybersecurity to safeguard user data and financial transactions.

Growing Adoption of Managed Security ServicesCreates Tremendous Opportunities

The growing adoption of managed security services (MSS) in the global cybersecurity services market presents several opportunities for organizations. One significant advantage of MSS is its cost-effectiveness. Establishing an in-house security team and infrastructure can be a substantial financial burden, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). MSS offers a more affordable approach by leveraging economies of scale. Providers can simultaneously monitor and protect multiple clients, resulting in cost savings for organizations.

Furthermore, 24/7 monitoring and response capabilities are provided by MSS. Providers utilize advanced security technologies, threat intelligence, and proactive monitoring to detect and respond to potential cyber threats in real-time. This constant monitoring and rapid incident response are crucial in today's evolving threat landscape, where cyber attacks can occur anytime. The growing adoption of MSS enables organizations to enhance their security posture and respond promptly to mitigate potential damages.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global cyber security services market shareholder and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.4% over the forecast period. North America's position as the most significant global cyber security services market shareholder can be further attributed to its advanced technological infrastructure. The region has a well-developed IT industry, including extensive networks, cloud services, and digital systems. This infrastructure creates a fertile ground for cyber threats and a high demand for cybersecurity services to protect critical assets and sensitive data.

Moreover, North America is aware of cyber threats among businesses and organizations. The region has witnessed numerous high-profile cyber-attacks targeting government institutions, financial organizations, healthcare providers, and large corporations. These incidents have highlighted the importance of robust cybersecurity measures, prompting organizations to invest in comprehensive cybersecurity services.

Europe is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 20.8% over the forecast period. This growth is driven by several factors, presenting opportunities for the region's cybersecurity industry. One key element contributing to the growth of the cybersecurity services market in Europe is the increasing cybersecurity awareness among businesses, organizations, and governments. High-profile cyber attacks and data breaches have highlighted the critical need for robust cybersecurity measures. In addition, the implementation of data protection regulations, such as the General Data Protection Regulation, has placed a greater emphasis on data privacy and security. As a result, European organizations are becoming more proactive in adopting cybersecurity services to protect their sensitive data and mitigate potential cyber threats.

Additionally, the stringent regulatory environment in Europe plays an important role in driving the demand for cybersecurity services. The GDPR, in particular, imposes strict requirements on organizations regarding the handling and protection of personal data. Compliance with these regulations necessitates the engagement of cybersecurity service providers to ensure that organizations meet the required standards and avoid potential penalties. As organizations strive for compliance and data privacy, the demand for cybersecurity services, such as data protection, risk assessment, and incident response, is expected to grow.



The global cyber security services market was valued at USD 12.73 billion in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 66.67 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on services, the global cyber security services market is bifurcated into pen-testing (penetration testing services), bug bounty, and managed detection response (MDR).

The pen-testing segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 20.5% over the forecast period.

Based on industry verticals, the global cyber security services market is bifurcated into IT and telecom, retail, BFSI, healthcare, defense/government, energy, and others.

The IT and telecom segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 19.6% over the forecast period.

North America is the most significant global cyber security services market shareholder and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.4% over the forecast period.

Key HighlightsCompetitive Players

The key global cyber security services market players are IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Accenture, FireEye, Inc., Deloitte, Symantec Corporation (now part of Broadcom Inc.), Trustwave Holdings, Inc., and Kaspersky Lab.



In January 2023, Palo Alto Networks announced the acquisition of RedLock, a provider of cloud security posture management (CSPM) solutions. In February 2023, IBM Security announced acquiring Randori, a managed risk awareness service provider.



Pen Testing (Penetration Testing Services)

Bug Bounty Managed Detection Response (MDR)



IT and Telecom

Retail

BFSI

Healthcare

Defense/Government

Energy Others



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central and South America The Middle East and Africa

Market NewsGlobal Cyber Security Services Market: Segmentation By ServicesBy Industry VerticalBy Regions