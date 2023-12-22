World Premiere: DOOGEE Unveils The Future Of Rugged Smartphone-V30 Pro For 2023 Christmas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- DOOGEE, a leading brand in the rugged and smart devices industry, has just announced the launch of their newest product - the DOOGEE v30 pro. This eagerly awaited device is poised to make a significant impact on the market through its advanced technology and innovative features.The DOOGEE v30 pro is designed to withstand the toughest environments, making it the perfect device for outdoor enthusiasts, adventurers, and professionals who require a durable and reliable smartphone. It boasts a rugged design with IP68 and IP69K certifications, making it waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof. This device can withstand extreme temperatures, drops, and even immersion in water for up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes.But the DOOGEE v30 pro is not just tough on the outside, it also packs a punch when it comes to performance. It is equipped with a powerful MediaTek Helio P60 processor and 8GB of RAM, ensuring smooth and efficient multitasking. The 6.5-inch FHD+ display provides a stunning visual experience, while the 48MP quad-camera setup allows users to capture every moment in high definition."We are thrilled to introduce the DOOGEE v30 pro to the market," said a spokesperson for DOOGEE. "This device is a testament to our commitment to providing our customers with the best rugged and smart devices. We believe that the DOOGEE v30 pro will exceed expectations and set a new standard in the industry."The DOOGEE v30 pro is now available for purchase on the official DOOGEE website and select retailers. For more information and to explore special discounts, visit or . Stay updated on the latest news and updates by following DOOGEE on Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok.Experience the latest innovation from DOOGEE with their groundbreaking device.Social LinksYouTube:Website:SOURCE: DOOGEE

