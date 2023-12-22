(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="Fashion Icon Rihanna Makes Power Move, Unleashing a Global Fashion Sensation" data-link=" Icon Rihanna Makes Power Move, Unleashing a Global Fashion Sensation" class="whatsapp">Shar HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 December 2023 - As the year 2023 draws to a close, Madame Tussauds Hong Kong continues to make waves with exciting announcements. Following the addition of wax figures of international Canadian singer Justin Bieber and renowned Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, today Madame Tussauds Hong Kong proudly welcomes another international superstar - the globally acclaimed singer Rihanna.



Renowned powerhouse vocalist and the queen of versatility, Rihanna, has now debuted in the Fashion Zone of Madame Tussauds Hong Kong with her stunning new wax figure. Dressed in an orange-toned ensemble, she exudes a sophisticated retro hip-hop vibe. The figure showcases the intricate details of Rihanna's silhouette, with her confident and captivating gaze, she exudes both self-assurance and sensuality, embodying a sophisticated and elegant fashion style.



Since her debut at the age of 17, Rihanna has achieved numerous accolades in the music industry, including multiple Grammy Awards, American Music Awards, and Billboard Music Awards. With over a hundred million fans worldwide, she has captured the hearts of many. Beyond her musical achievements, Rihanna has demonstrated a unique sense of fashion and frequently graces the covers of top fashion magazines worldwide. Additionally, she has shown impressive business acumen by launching her own cosmetics brand and securing a place on the global wealth rankings. Rihanna is also passionate about addressing global social issues. She uses her platform to advocate for marginalized communities and has earned respect and recognition for her social influence and charitable endeavours.

Mr. Wade Chang, the General Manager of Midway Hong Kong, Merlin Entertainments, said, 'Rihanna is an incredibly captivating artist, and through the introduction of her wax figure, we aim to convey her spirit of constant breakthroughs and unwavering determination. We hope that every guest visiting Madame Tussauds Hong Kong will create unforgettable memories from their experience.'

Rihanna's brand-new wax figure has made its debut in the Fashion Zone of Madame Tussauds Hong Kong, joining the recently added international heartthrobs Justin Bieber and Chris Hemsworth. Alongside them are more well-known global figures within the attraction, such as Miss Universe Catriona Gray, Jackson Yee, Z. Tao and Jackson Wang, among others. Together, they bring an extra sparkle to the upcoming festive season, hoping to accompany everyone in celebrating a unique and memorable Christmas.

Find out more:

Hashtag: #MadameTussaudsHongKong

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Madame Tussauds Hong Kong