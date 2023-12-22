New CM’S 1St Resolution To Strengthen Law & Order In MP, But No Respite From Crime Against Women

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Dec 22 (IANS) Days after new Chief Minister Mohan Yadav made the resolution to strengthen the law and order situation, the state continued to witness gruesome crimes against the women and minors.

In a shocking case, a 16-year-old schoolgirl was gang-raped by seven youths, including two minors, in a remote area of Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh.

The incident occurred on Wednesday. As per the information, the victim had gone for a stroll outside of her home. Seeing the girl alone, a group of men, including two minors, followed her. Firstly, they made obscene remarks and filmed her video. Later they forcibly grabbed her and gang-raped her.

Upon receiving a complaint, police swung into action and arrested five accused involved in the case. Police said the search for the remaining two accused was underway.

In another horrific incident, a five-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and physically assaulted by two men after they abducted her in a village in Harda district on Wednesday.

As per the police, the minor had multiple injuries on her body. After an initial treatment, she was referred to the Hamidia hospital in Bhopal. A team of doctors found more than 20 bite marks and deep scratches on the girl's body, the senior officer said.

On December 12, a 30-year-old woman was allegedly raped in moving train from Jabalpur to Rewa. The victim had gone for toilet where the accused raped her. The accused was arrested in Rewa.

