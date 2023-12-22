President Of Belarus Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The President of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

Dear Ilham Heydarovich,

Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on your birthday.

Thanks to your unquestionable leadership and talent embodied by you as a national leader, you have successfully implemented an effective model of economic development for Azerbaijan, enhancing the country's prestige in the international arena.

I extend my congratulations on your successful chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement. It is gratifying to underline that the strategic partnership between Minsk and Baku, built on respect and mutual understanding, yields significant results in trade, economy, and other areas of cooperation.

I highly value our friendship and the trustful relationship between our two nations. I look forward to future meetings and engaging in exciting joint projects across various fields.

I wish you, dear Ilham Heydarovich, further successful and productive activities for the benefit of the Republic of Azerbaijan, good health, peace, and happiness to you, your loved ones, and your family.

Aleksandr Lukashenko,

President of the Republic of Belarus