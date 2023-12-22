ASCO Plans To Increase Number Of Ships Sailing In Black And Mediterranean Seas

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova Read more
Azerbaijan Caspian Sea Shipping JSC (ASCO) wants to increase the
number of ships sailing in the Black and Mediterranean seas, Azernews reports.
Regarding the joint-stock company, Zaur Nagiyev, deputy chairman
of the Board of Directors of the institution, said in a meeting
with the employees of the international consulting company that
they appointed Yachiyo Engineering Co., Ltd., by the Japan
International Cooperation Agency to collect information for the
improvement of the logistics functions of the Trans-Caspian
International Transport Route (Middle Corridor) in Central Asia and
the Caucasus region.
The representatives of the consulting company were shown a video
presentation about the history and activities of the Shipping
Company, as well as the work done in the direction of fleet
renewal.
Z. Nagiyev noted that President Ilham Aliyev has given important
tasks in the direction of expanding the activities of ASCO in the
Caspian Sea and non-Caspian waters and renewing the fleets. In this
regard, ASCO is taking continuous measures, whether related to the
development of the Middle Corridor or to increase the number of
ships in the Black and Mediterranean seas.
The Vice-Chairman added that the Investment Plan for the renewal
of the fleet was approved within the framework of the Strategy
conceptually adopted by the Supervisory Board of ASCO. According to
this Plan, the process of purchasing and putting into operation
both dry cargo vessels and RoPax-type ferries will be continued,
taking into account the Middle Corridor.
Horii Toshiaki, a representative of Yachiyo Engineering Co.,
Ltd. touched on the importance of the Middle Corridor and highly
appreciated the work done by Azerbaijan, including ASCO, to
increase the efficiency of the route.
The meeting continued with an exchange of views on the
opportunities, including problems and new challenges, to strengthen
the logistics functions of the Middle Corridor in Central Asia and
the Caucasus region.
MENAFN22122023000195011045ID1107645893
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.