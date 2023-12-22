Chinese President Congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping has sent
a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Dear Mr. President,
On the occasion of your birthday, I extend my sincere
congratulations and best wishes to you.
China and Azerbaijan are traditional friendly partners.
Currently, Chinese-Azerbaijani relations are developing very well
and steadily, the political mutual trust is constantly
strengthening, and cooperation across various areas is yielding
fruitful results. I highly appreciate the efforts you have made to
strengthen bilateral relations. In September of last year, we had a
successful meeting in the city of Samarkand, where important
agreements were reached on advancing bilateral relations into a new
era.
I attach great importance to the development of relations
between China and Azerbaijan, and I am ready to continue my efforts
alongside you to elevate bilateral relations of friendship and
cooperation to a new level for the benefit of our countries and
peoples.
I wish you robust health and prosperity.
Sincerely,
Xi Jinping
President of the People's Republic of China
MENAFN22122023000195011045ID1107645892
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.