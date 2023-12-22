Chinese President Congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

On the occasion of your birthday, I extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you.

China and Azerbaijan are traditional friendly partners. Currently, Chinese-Azerbaijani relations are developing very well and steadily, the political mutual trust is constantly strengthening, and cooperation across various areas is yielding fruitful results. I highly appreciate the efforts you have made to strengthen bilateral relations. In September of last year, we had a successful meeting in the city of Samarkand, where important agreements were reached on advancing bilateral relations into a new era.

I attach great importance to the development of relations between China and Azerbaijan, and I am ready to continue my efforts alongside you to elevate bilateral relations of friendship and cooperation to a new level for the benefit of our countries and peoples.

I wish you robust health and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Xi Jinping

President of the People's Republic of China