No Russian Missile Carriers In Black And Azov Seas

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of December 22, Russia has three warships on combat duty in the Black Sea, while there are no Kalibr cruise missile carriers.

The Ukrainian Navy reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

According to the Navy, there is one enemy vessel in the Sea of Azov, which is also not a missile carrier.

Instead, the presence of four Russian ships in the Mediterranean was recorded, two of which are Kalibr carriers equipped with about 16 missiles.

As reported earlier, the Air Force emphasized that the threat of Russian troops attacking Ukraine with guided missiles is present every day.