Enemy Shells Kherson Region 117 Times Over Past Day, Killing One Person

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past 24 hours, on December 21, Russian troops fired 117 times at the Kherson region, killing one person and injuring two others.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Over the past day, the enemy made 117 attacks, firing 569 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad, tanks, aircraft and UAVs, including three Shahed missiles. The enemy fired 65 shells at Kherson," he noted.

Prokudin added that the enemy hit residential areas of the region's settlements. One person was killed and two others were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

As reported earlier, on December 20, Russian troops fired 131 times at the Kherson region, four civilians were injured.