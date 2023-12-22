Saeed's Resilience: Navigating Challenges For Family's Well-Being

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) It is a challenging situation when inflation is on the rise, making it difficult for middle-class people to make ends meet. At the same time, talking to lower-middle-class people is incredibly challenging for them to fulfill their basic needs.

In Pashtun families, where the burden of providing for the family falls on the shoulders of the male, the struggle becomes even more intense. The responsibility of supporting not only his parents but also his three children and wife can be overwhelming. It's a testament to the strength and resilience of these individuals who work tirelessly to ensure their family's well-being in the face of such hardships.

He was sharing a story of a man who works tirelessly day and night to fulfill his family's basic needs, amid rising inflation. Saeed, who is working as a janitor in a private sector school with a meager income of 20 thousand per month, lives in a rented house. Despite his health issues, he is very dutiful and does his job with honesty. His determination and perseverance are truly inspiring. His unwavering commitment to his family's well-being is a testament to the strength of the human spirit. He is undoubtedly a true example of resilience and the lengths that people will go to ensure that their loved ones are taken care of.

Saeed said,“It is challenging for me to support my four children, especially with the burden of paying for their school fees and house rent. My salary is just 20,000 rupees. It is not sufficient to cover all of my expenses. Therefore, I have to do part-time jobs, but unfortunately, my health issues (anemia) are currently preventing me from working part-time tailoring jobs.”

Saeed said that his youngest son underwent successful surgery for his atrial septal defect recently. He extended his gratitude to the organization dedicated to humanity, which covered all the expenses for the surgery. He said that it's heartwarming to see such acts of kindness. He is glad that the child has recovered and showing improvement with every passing day.

Despite facing these challenges, Saeed's morale is high. However, he may have a weak and pale appearance, but his spirit shines through brightly. Saeed is dealing with anemia. Anemia is characterized by a low level of red blood cells or hemoglobin in the blood. It can lead to symptoms such as weakness, fatigue, and pale skin.

The average HB level for males is around 14-17 grams per deciliter, while for females it is around 12-15 g/dl. These ranges can vary depending on different factors like age and health. Saeed's HB level is 3.5, which is extremely low. Low HB can have the worst impact on a person's health. The cause of Saeed's anemia is piles, also known as hemorrhoids.

Even though Saeed is physically weak and faces financial constraints, he continues to fulfill his responsibilities at work. He is caught between a rock and a hard place. It is a real tough nut to crack for him, as he desperately needs treatment but when it comes to money he feels helpless. He is in a real bind either to support his family or to spend on his treatment.

Saeed has an optimistic approach. He is hoping that some miracle will happen to change his life or to help things get better. He prioritizes his family's needs over his own. Though he is a selfless person, he needs to prioritize his well-being as it is getting worse with every passing day.

I hope that Saeed may get some help from his friends and other people around him. Community people may also come together to support him, raising funds for his treatment while also assisting his family. With their help, Saeed will be able to get the medical care he needs while still being able to support his loved ones.

Saeed's spirit and love for his family know no bounds. It's truly inspiring to see someone who is so selfless and willing to sacrifice for the well-being of their loved ones. His dedication and care are truly remarkable. It's people like Saeed who remind us of the power of love and the importance of family.