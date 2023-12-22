President Xi Jinping Highly Values Development Of Relations Between China And Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping attaches great importance to development of relations between China and Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

He made the statement in a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

"China and Azerbaijan are traditional friendly partners. Currently, Chinese-Azerbaijani relations are developing very well and steadily, the political mutual trust is constantly strengthening, and cooperation across various areas is yielding fruitful results. I highly appreciate the efforts you have made to strengthen bilateral relations. In September of last year, we had a successful meeting in the city of Samarkand, where important agreements were reached on advancing bilateral relations into a new era.

I attach great importance to the development of relations between China and Azerbaijan, and I am ready to continue my efforts alongside you to elevate bilateral relations of friendship and cooperation to a new level for the benefit of our countries and peoples," President Xi Jinping said.