President Xi Jinping Highly Values Development Of Relations Between China And Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. President of the
People's Republic of China Xi Jinping attaches great importance to
development of relations between China and Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
He made the statement in a congratulatory letter to President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
"China and Azerbaijan are traditional friendly partners.
Currently, Chinese-Azerbaijani relations are developing very well
and steadily, the political mutual trust is constantly
strengthening, and cooperation across various areas is yielding
fruitful results. I highly appreciate the efforts you have made to
strengthen bilateral relations. In September of last year, we had a
successful meeting in the city of Samarkand, where important
agreements were reached on advancing bilateral relations into a new
era.
I attach great importance to the development of relations
between China and Azerbaijan, and I am ready to continue my efforts
alongside you to elevate bilateral relations of friendship and
cooperation to a new level for the benefit of our countries and
peoples," President Xi Jinping said.
