SOCAR AQS Secures New Drilling Contract In Türkiye

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) We are pleased to announce that SOCAR AQS Sondaj Mühendislik
Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş (SOCAR AQS Türkiye), a SOCAR AQS subsidiary,
has signed another important contract with Çalık Petroleum, one of
the biggest private oil and gas operators in Türkiye.
As per the contract, SOCAR AQS Türkiye will deliver drilling
services for the safe and efficient completion of five onshore oil
wells located in Diyarbakir province of Türkiye.
SOCAR AQS Türkiye will apply HH300, the first hydraulic rig to
be used in Türkiye, an innovative installation that offers
significant advantages over traditional rigs, including improved
efficiency and reduced noise levels.
Samir Mollayev, General Director of SOCAR AQS said:
“Diversification of our client base is in line with our Corporate
Growth Strategy. By signing this new contract in Türkiye, we
embrace the opportunities and challenges ahead of us, knowing that
our dedication, innovation and relentless pursuit of excellence
will lead us to success.”
Famil Khalafov, Country Manager of SOCAR AQS Türkiye said:“We
are pleased to partner with Çalık Petroleum, and are confident that
our expertise stands as a guarantee for the activities that will be
performed under this contract.”
SOCAR AQS has been implementing drilling projects in Türkiye
since 2019, and one of the recent agreements, with Turkish
Petroleum Corporation (TPAO), state oil company of Republic of
Türkiye, will see the drilling of another four oil wells. SOCAR AQS
is also continuing the Tuz Golu underground gas storage expansion
project in Türkiye.
By constantly focusing on excellence, safety and sustainability,
SOCAR AQS aims to strengthen its position as a leading provider of
drilling and well services in the region and globally.
