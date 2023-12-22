UN GA Adopting Resolution On Role Of Energy Connectivity Initiated By Turkmenistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 22. The UN
General Assembly adopted a resolution on the role of energy
connectivity, developed on the initiative of Turkmenistan, Trend reports.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan,
the resolution 'The pivotal role of reliable and stable energy
connectivity in driving sustainable development' was adopted at the
48th plenary meeting of the 78th session of the UN General
Assembly.
In addition, this resolution, co-sponsored by 38 states, was
approved unanimously.
The document calls for continued international cooperation to
ensure the reliability and stability of energy connectivity to
promote economic integration and sustainable development.
Meanwhile, earlier, Turkmenistan took the initiative to hold an
international meeting of experts in early 2024, at which it is
planned to discuss strategies for developing cooperation to
strengthen energy communications and mobility of energy resources,
recognizing their key role in ensuring sustainable development and
meeting the needs of countries with limited domestic energy
resources.
MENAFN22122023000187011040ID1107645886
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.