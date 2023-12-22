UN GA Adopting Resolution On Role Of Energy Connectivity Initiated By Turkmenistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 22. The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on the role of energy connectivity, developed on the initiative of Turkmenistan, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, the resolution 'The pivotal role of reliable and stable energy connectivity in driving sustainable development' was adopted at the 48th plenary meeting of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.

In addition, this resolution, co-sponsored by 38 states, was approved unanimously.

The document calls for continued international cooperation to ensure the reliability and stability of energy connectivity to promote economic integration and sustainable development.

Meanwhile, earlier, Turkmenistan took the initiative to hold an international meeting of experts in early 2024, at which it is planned to discuss strategies for developing cooperation to strengthen energy communications and mobility of energy resources, recognizing their key role in ensuring sustainable development and meeting the needs of countries with limited domestic energy resources.