               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

UN GA Adopting Resolution On Role Of Energy Connectivity Initiated By Turkmenistan


12/22/2023 3:10:30 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 22. The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on the role of energy connectivity, developed on the initiative of Turkmenistan, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, the resolution 'The pivotal role of reliable and stable energy connectivity in driving sustainable development' was adopted at the 48th plenary meeting of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.

In addition, this resolution, co-sponsored by 38 states, was approved unanimously.

The document calls for continued international cooperation to ensure the reliability and stability of energy connectivity to promote economic integration and sustainable development.

Meanwhile, earlier, Turkmenistan took the initiative to hold an international meeting of experts in early 2024, at which it is planned to discuss strategies for developing cooperation to strengthen energy communications and mobility of energy resources, recognizing their key role in ensuring sustainable development and meeting the needs of countries with limited domestic energy resources.

MENAFN22122023000187011040ID1107645886

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search