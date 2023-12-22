Negotiations With President Ilham Aliyev In Spirit Of Mutual Trust And Sincerity Left Bright Mark On Bilateral Relations - Uzbek President

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Negotiations with President Ilham Aliyev in the spirit of mutual trust and sincerity left a bright mark on bilateral relations, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said in a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

