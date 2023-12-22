Azerbaijan, Armenia Must Look Ahead To Coexist In Peace - Armenian Journalist (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22.
The Baku Network
expert platform aired the newest episode of the analytical video
project "Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov", Trend reports.
The guest on the program was Armenian journalist and blogger
Natalie Aleksanyan.
She noted that Azerbaijan and Armenia should look to the future
and start living in peace.
"I would like to see relations between Azerbaijani and Armenian
countries and for everyone, regardless of nationality, to live in
decent conditions. First and foremost, the two countries should
reach an agreement and negotiate," Aleksanyan said.
The blogger emphasized that there was no third party in the
recent negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which is a
positive moment.
"The meeting of the leaders of the two countries, as well as the
actions taken by other officials in this regard, are both great
developments that I welcome. Other parties are not required to be
involved. We would not want things to return to the way they were,
with war and military acts. We can return to the past with the help
of a third party. Azerbaijan and Armenia should work together to
resolve their differences," she believes.
Aleksanyan noted that, first of all, the Armenian people must
get rid of their inner fear.
"My viewers and like-minded people frequently phone, email, and
ask me what may be done to improve things. And I remind them that,
first and foremost, the Armenian people must overcome their inner
dread. They are scared that their neighbors will always put
pressure on them, so they must be prepared. They were not terrified
before the 44-day war, and their mood was radically different.
However, there was a great deal of anxiety in Armenian society
following the conflict. But this is incorrect; instead, we should
work to conquer our fears and reach a shared understanding," she
added.
"In conclusion, I would like to note that our former leaders and
our parents failed in their time to guide us in the right
direction. Now we must think about the future and make sure that
future generations do not experience hostility," the blogger
said.
Trend presents the complete broadcast:
