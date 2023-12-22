Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia Lay Groundwork Of Direct Flights

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 22. Kazakhstan and
Saudi Arabia agreed to launch direct flights on the route Almaty -
Riyadh, Trend reports.
The agreement was reached during the visit of the Minister of
Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu to Saudi Arabia.
Thus, flights between the countries will be operated by the
Saudi Arabian airline FlyNas.
Flights will begin in the spring-summer season of 2024 with a
frequency of 7 flights per week.
Meanwhile, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia
for 2022 amounted to $16.5 million, which is 90.5 percent higher
than the previous year ($8.6 million).
The volume of exports from Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia at the end
of last year decreased by 14.2 percent and amounted to $4.7
million.
Imports to Kazakhstan from Saudi Arabia in 2022 increased 3.7
times and reached $11.8 million.
MENAFN22122023000187011040ID1107645882
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.