Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia Lay Groundwork Of Direct Flights

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 22. Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia agreed to launch direct flights on the route Almaty - Riyadh, Trend reports.

The agreement was reached during the visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu to Saudi Arabia.

Thus, flights between the countries will be operated by the Saudi Arabian airline FlyNas.

Flights will begin in the spring-summer season of 2024 with a frequency of 7 flights per week.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia for 2022 amounted to $16.5 million, which is 90.5 percent higher than the previous year ($8.6 million).

The volume of exports from Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia at the end of last year decreased by 14.2 percent and amounted to $4.7 million.

Imports to Kazakhstan from Saudi Arabia in 2022 increased 3.7 times and reached $11.8 million.