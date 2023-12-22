Signing Ceremony For Baku's Hosting Of XIII World Urban Forum Session Comes Off

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. A ceremony of signing the agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the UN on holding the XIII session of the World Urban Forum in Baku in 2026 has been held, Trend reports.

The agreement was signed by the Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan Anar Guliyev and the Executive Director of the UN-Habitat Program Maimunah Mohd Sharif.

