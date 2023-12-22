Signing Ceremony For Baku's Hosting Of XIII World Urban Forum Session Comes Off

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. A ceremony of
signing the agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the
UN on holding the XIII session of the World Urban Forum in Baku in
2026 has been held, Trend reports.
The agreement was signed by the Chairman of the State Committee
for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan Anar Guliyev and
the Executive Director of the UN-Habitat Program Maimunah Mohd
Sharif.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN22122023000187011040ID1107645880
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.