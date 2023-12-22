Gurugram: Three Arrested For Committing Insurance Policy Fraud, Duping 60 People

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Dec 22 (IANS) The Gurugram Cybercrime Police team has arrested three criminals for allegedly duping a man of Rs 32,000 in the name of an insurance policy, police said on Friday.

Police said that the suspects assured the victim that they will help him to withdraw his insurance policy amount.

Police said that, on December 19, they received a complaint that the suspects had duped a victim worth Rs 32,000.

“After verifying the complainant's facts a case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC including the IT Act at the Police Station Cyber Crime police station Gurugram,” the police said.

Police said that based on a complaint police arrested the suspects on December 19 and took them on police remand.

“The accused have been identified as Rishi Sharma a resident of Badarpur, Lalit Dubey of Ghaziabad and Shahjad Ali of North East Delhi,” the police said.

Police said that during interrogation, the accused revealed that they had committed the crime with the victim in the name of helping him to withdraw his insurance policy amount.

"The accused lured the victim to resolve his problem and received money for file charges, TDS charges and office file charges and duped the victim of Rs 32,000. We are searching their criminal history. The matter is under investigation," Vipin Ahlawat, ACP (cybercrime) said.

