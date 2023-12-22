Ravi Shastri, Stuart Broad, Kevin Pietersen In SA20 Season 2 Commentary Panel

(MENAFN- IANS) Dec 22 (IANS) A galaxy of internationally renowned star former cricketers from England legend Stuart Broad, to Indian great Ravi Shastri and South African icon AB de Villiers, are set to offer expert analysis during the second edition of SA20 starting on January 10, 2024.

The trio will join Chris Morris and Mark Butcher in the star-studded lineup. Other firm favourites in the commentary box include Mpumelelo“Pommie” Mbangwa, Mike Haysman, Mark Nicholas and Motshidisi Mohono.

Shastri will bring unparalleled insights and expert analysis, elevating the viewing experience. Broad will share his wealth of knowledge for the game, whilst emitting the charisma that has made him the toast of cricket punditry since his retirement.

SA20 League Commissioner, Graeme Smith says the voices behind the broadcast will elevate the viewer experience. "We are thrilled with the calibre of commentators and presenters we have on board for Season 2 of Betway SA20. The League understands the importance of having credible voices behind the microphone to tell our story. The team we have put together are knowledgeable, passionate and relatable to our diverse

"SA20 audience, but will also captivate the new audiences we are looking to reach. From legendary ex-players, seasoned experts making a mark both locally and internationally, viewers will be engaged, educated and entertained.”

The tournament welcomes back English Premier League presenter and anchor, Julia Stuart, alongside journalist Melissa Reddy, to provide comprehensive coverage of this marquee event.

List of SA20 League Analysts: Mark Nicholas, Ravi Shastri, Kevin Pietersen, Mike Haysman, Mark Butcher, Stuart Broad, Urooj Mumtaz, Chris Morris, Shaun Pollock, Pommie Mbangwa, Vernon Philander, AB de Villiers, Ashwell Prince, Nikhil Uttamchandani, Melissa Reddy, Julia Stuart, Motshidisi Mohono.

