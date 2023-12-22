Blessy Recalls His 17-Year-Old Mammootty Film As Next Gets Ready

(MENAFN- IANS) Kochi, Dec 22 (IANS) Ace director Blessy recalled his 2006 release 'Palunku' starring veteran actor Mammootty, which won him huge applause.

Talking about the profound impact of the subject and his inspiration for the story, Blessy said: "17 years ago, in Kottarakkara, a two-and half-year-old child was brutally raped and murdered in front of a shop."

“The genesis of 'Palunku' lies in the sorrow etched in my heart by the tragedy. Monichen's (played by Mammootty) rebellion and cry against the system are now seventeen years old. Sadly, even today, incidents of this nature persist, and the cries only echo the pain for those who suffered the loss,” said Blessy.

The film also exposes the trappings of consumerism and how city life changes the perspective and priorities of an ordinary farmer.

Mammootty won the Best Actor award at the Kerala Film Critics' Awards and a national award nomination for essaying the role of Monichen in the film.

Blessy's upcoming film, 'The Goat Life', starring Prithviraj Sukumaran is all set to hit theatres worldwide on April 10, 2024.

60-year-old Blessy Ipe Thoma has won one National Film Award and six Kerala State Film Awards for his feature films 'Kaazhcha' (2004), 'Thanmathra' (2005), and 'Pranayam' (2011).

His documentary film '100 Years of Chrysostom' received the Guinness World Record for the longest documentary in the world, with a runtime of 48 hours and 10 minutes.

