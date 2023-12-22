MCIT Completes Training Courses For Startup Companies

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Digital Incubation Center (DIC), affiliated with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), has concluded its Startup Investment Readiness Program and its Angel Investor Bootcamp conducted between the 14 and 16 of December 2023.

The Startup Investment Readiness Program consisted of the delivery of high-impact training workshops to more than 20 promising startup founders on the foundations and the tactics for preparing their startups for the capital raising journey, and how to prepare for investor meetings. In parallel, an Angel Investment Bootcamp was also run which upskilled more than 20 aspiring angel investors through a finely curated program delivered by experienced angel and institutional investors, and successful entrepreneurs.

The program has been delivered in collaboration with Beyond Capital, a venture capital firm based in Jordan, which emerged in 2017 with a mission to bridge the gap between the entrepreneurial ecosystem and the investor community. The organization has diligently focused its efforts on two crucial fronts: enhancing the viability and scalability of early-stage businesses by improving their access to equity capital, thereby fostering a multiplier effect, and elevating the technical expertise of angel investors and fund managers.

The program was concluded with a Demo Day where the graduate startups had the opportunity to pitch their startups on stage in front of the investors from the Angel Investment Bootcamp as well as local investors from the ecosystem, and entrepreneurship ecosystem stakeholders.

Both programs are part of the DIC's flagship Make the Deal Program which will host its main event in February 2024.

Eman Al Kuwari, Director of the Digital Innovation Department at MCIT, stated:“Such programs emerge from MCIT's firm beliefs and the embodiment of the Qatar National Strategy 2030, in transforming the economy to a knowledge-driven economy and provisioning the comprehensive support infrastructure to develop the startups and entrepreneur scene in the country. These programs albeit in a pilot stage, aim to go beyond the surface; as they represent our collective investment in cultivating a resilient, adaptable, and sustainable entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystem”.

Akram Haidary, the owner of AutismoLab, stated,“The workshop provided us with an opportunity to reshape our perspective on entrepreneurship and benefit from successful global experiences. The role of the business incubator and the 'Make the Deal' program was crucial in supporting and guiding us, helping us refine to our business model and attract the interest of angel investors. We are working diligently to achieve sustainable success.”