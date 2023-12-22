Grimes And Al Julandani Secure Dressage Wins

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Michelle Grimes and Abdulla Khalid Al Julandani claimed dressage victories as the seventh round of Longines Hathab – Qatar Equestrian Tour Season 7 started at QEF Outdoor Arena yesterday.

Riding Givenchy Utopia, Grimes amassed 65.455 points to top the Medium (Level 1) with Maryam Ahmed Alsemaitt securing second position with 65.00 points after teaming up with San Francisco. Saoud Ahmed Al Boinin, who rode Leslie Ann 2, was third in the event after scoring 64.697 points.

Al Julandani, meanwhile, looked in top form as he guided H'amour Dcaramel VH Bloemenhof to perfection, registering 68.571 points on his way to win in the Elementary (Level 2).

Dana Omar Al Emadi, astride Lauries, tallied 67.500 for second place while Khalid Sanad Al Nuaimi completed the podium after earning 65.893 with Gop Stop.

The showjumping action will start today with Future Riders classes followed by contests in Small and Medium Tours.

The seventh round with culminate with the Big Tour after Amateur and Open Class events tomorrow.