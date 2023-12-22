TRAINERS' HOUSE PLC’S FINANCIAL REPORTING IN 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TRAINERS' HOUSE GROUP, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 22 DECEMBER 2023 at 9:30

Trainers' House Plc's Financial Statements Bulletin 2023 will be published on Thursday 22 February 2024.

The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Wednesday 27 March 2024.

The financial reports for 2024 will be published as follows:

25 April 2024 at 8:30 Interim Report 1 January – 31 March 2024

18 July 2024 at 8:30 Half Year Financial Report 1 January – 30 June 2024

24 October 2024 at 8:30 Interim Report 1 January -30 September 2024

TRAINERS' HOUSE PLC

Saku Keskitalo, tel. +358 404 111 111

CFO

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main media

– For investors