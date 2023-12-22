Jordanian Medical Aid Arrives In Gaza

Amman, Dec. 22 (Petra)-- A convoy carrying humanitarian aid and medical supplies arrived at the Jordan Field Hospital Special /2 in southern Gaza Strip.The convoy consisted of 15 trucks carrying essential supplies, medical aid and food items for Palestinians in the besieged Strip.

