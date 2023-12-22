Army Foils Smuggling Attempt From Syria

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 22 (Petra)-- A military source at the Jordan Armed Forces- Arab Army (JAF) said that the army thwarted yesterday a smuggling attempt of a "large amount" of narcotics from Syria into the Kingdom.The source added that the Eastern military Zone in coordination with the Anti-Narcotics Department and the military security bodies, spotted a number of smugglers while trying to cross the border illegally, as the rapid response teams applied rules of engagement using direct fire protocols, which resulted in the injury of a number of smugglers, while some were forced to flee back into Syria.He said that the army personnel searched the area, resulting in the seizure of 200,000 Captagon pills and 209 palm-sized sheets of hashish.The Army will apply "full force" to thwart any infiltration, or smuggling attempts to protect the Kingdom's borders and citizens, the source stressed.