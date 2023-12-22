Xiao-I's Smart Speaker Spreads Heartfelt Warmth At The Shanghai New Era Civilization Practice Volunteer Service Season

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ:AIXI)

SHANGHAI, CHINA, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- At the opening ceremony of the 2023 Shanghai New Era Civilization Practice Volunteer Service Season held at the Shanghai Pudong Library (the“Event”), Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ: AIXI), a leading cognitive intelligence enterprise in China, showcased the Hua Zang Smart Speaker (the“Smart Speaker”), which received widespread acclaim and emerged as the star product of the Event.Centered around the theme "Empowering Civilization, Illuminating Life through Technology," the Event explored the transformative impact of technology on civic practices. Through three core thematic areas – "Civilization in Shanghai," "Volunteer Spirit," and "Imagine the Future" – the Event harnessed AI technology and innovative products to illustrate volunteer dedication and guide society toward a new era marked by positive social values. The Smart Speaker stands as a prime example, demonstrating the profound impact of AI on everyday life.At the Event venue, the Smart Speaker attracted significant attention from a diverse audience. Attendees, ranging from technology enthusiasts among the silver-haired seniors to inquisitive and adventurous youth, actively gathered around the device. Thousands of participants enthusiastically engaged in meaningful discussions, posing insightful questions to the Smart Speaker, exemplifying extensive interest and vibrant interaction evoked by the innovative Smart Speaker.Engineered with an aim to elevate users' well-being and mental health, the cutting-edge Smart Speaker leverages Xiao-I's Hua Zang Universal Large Language Model (“LLM”) for personalized interactions. Targeting individuals experiencing low moods, negative thoughts, or depression, the Smart Speaker facilitates meaningful engagement with users.Going beyond traditional entertainment, the Smart Speaker offers a thoughtful and proactive approach to users' mental well-being. Utilizing its unique feature, the Smart Speaker can conduct psychological assessment questionnaires, enabling users to self-evaluate symptoms. The device then provides insightful guidance and analysis based on the assessment results, empowering users to gain a better understanding of their mental state.This product stands out as a beacon of social responsibility, actively contributing to positive emotional well-being. Xiao-I's commitment to social responsibility is evident through its role as a representative cognitive intelligence enterprise, providing accessible emotional care and positive energy for the benefit of society.As an oasis for the soul, the Smart Speaker continuously delivers positive energy, utilizing AI to make the world a better place. Xiao-I reaffirms its commitment to fostering a positive and caring society, prioritizing emotional well-being and contributing to the pursuit of an elevated and virtuous new era civilization.With over 20 years of experience, Xiao-I has established itself as a leader in cognitive intelligence technology and the AI industry. Moreover, the company pioneers innovative strategies for customizing and commercializing Large Language Models (“LLMs”) in the business landscape.On Oct 26, 2023, Xiao-I launched the Hua Zang Universal LLM Ecosystem. This Ecosystem is game-changing in the field of AI, featuring characteristics of "controllable, customizable, and deliverable" Universal LLMs designed to cater to a wide range of industries, including finance, government, healthcare, construction, energy, telecommunications, education, e-commerce, logistics, cultural tourism, media, pharmaceuticals, law, retail, and many other diverse sectors.This special Smart Speaker is a testament to the effectiveness and versatility of the Universal LLM. For businesses looking to capitalize on the power of advanced AI solutions, Xiao-I's Hua Zang Universal LLM Ecosystem is expected to offer a propitious opportunity to embrace the future and create customized, scalable solutions for their specific needs. To learn more about the Ecosystem and explore its potential applications, please visit .About Xiao-I CorporationXiao-I is leading the development of the global AI industry with cognitive intelligence as its core. Since its establishment in 2001, the Company has focused on natural language processing-based cognitive intelligence patents and their industrial applications. Upholding a customer-oriented core value, Xiao-I offers a range of solutions and comprehensive services from technology to products for global enterprise customers.After over 20 years of dedicated efforts, Xiao-I's technologies have been deployed in thousands of application scenarios across various sectors, such as customer service center, intelligent finance, smart enterprises, smart energy and transportation, smart education, smart healthcare, smart manufacturing, intelligent parks, and intelligent construction and communication. For more information, please visit: .Forward-Looking StatementsCertain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. 