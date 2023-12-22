Chinese, US Generals Hold 1St Talks In Over Year

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Dec 22 (KUNA) -- Top Chinese and US military officials have held a virtual meeting, the first bilateral high-level military talks in over a year between the two countries, China's National Defense Ministry announced Friday.

General Liu Zhenli, chief of the Chinese Central Military Commission's Joint Staff Department and Gen. Charles Brown, held a video meeting with General Charles Brown, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff on Thursday, according to the ministry.

"The heads of state of China and the US reached important consensus on the resumption of the exchanges and communication between the two militaries at their meeting in San Francisco, and the two militaries should carry out communication and cooperation on the basis of equality and mutual respect, so as to jointly stabilize and improve the bilateral ties," Liu was quoted as saying.

The key to develop healthy, stable and sustainable military relations between the two countries is that the US should have a right perception toward China, with the premise that the US should genuinely respect China's core interests and major concerns, he pointed out, noting that promoting pragmatic cooperation and enhancing mutual understanding are the top priorities.

Liu also emphasized that the Taiwan question is purely China's internal affair, which brooks no foreign interference, and the Chinese military will resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"The US should earnestly respect China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea, be prudent in its words and deeds, and take concrete actions to safeguard regional peace and stability as well as the overall interests of the China-US relations," said Liu.

According to a statement released from the US Department of Defense, the two officials discussed a range of global and regional security issues. Brown affirmed the importance of working together to responsibly manage competition, avoid miscalculations, and maintain open and direct lines of military-to-military communications.

The US official also reiterated the importance of the People's Liberation Army engaging in substantive dialogue to reduce the likelihood of misunderstandings.

The last talks between Chinese and US military officials at this level occurred in July 2022, the statement said. (end)

mk











MENAFN22122023000071011013ID1107645816