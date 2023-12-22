Aim Is To Create Deeper Engagement With Our 'Ever-Growing' Football Viewers, Says Sony Pictures Networks

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 22 (IANS) With the ever-growing football viewership in India, Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer of Distribution & International Business and Head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India, said they want to create deeper engagement with the fans to reach broader spectrum of Indian audiences.

In a strategic move to promote football, Sony Sports Network has collaborated with Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, appointing him as the Brand Ambassador for football.

The partnership encompasses coverage of marquee football tournaments and leagues, including UEFA EURO 2024, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League, UEFA Nations League, Bundesliga, Emirates FA Cup, Durand Cup, and Roshn Saudi League.

"It gives us immense pleasure to announce Kartik Aaryan as the Brand Ambassador of football on Sony Sports Network. Kartik is a true star on the silver screen and a passionate voice for football which resonates very well with audiences," Rajesh Kaul said in a statement.

"We aim to connect with the Indian youth and create a deeper engagement with our ever-growing football viewers through Kartik Aaryan for our diverse portfolio of football offerings that includes the live telecast of over 900 football matches and positions Sony Sports Network as the premier destination for football," he added.

Kartik Aryan, who is a Real Madrid fan, the most successful club in the history of the UEFA Champions League, said that he is really looking forward to watching his favourite footballers play on the ground and meet them.

"I have been an ardent football fan since I was a child and I feel privileged to partner with Sony Sports Network for promoting a sport that is so close to my heart. Sony Sports Network will be home to some of the best footballing action for the year ahead from UEFA EURO 2024 to UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga and more," said Kartik Aryan.

"I am excited about the football broadcast calendar which will showcase the best players and teams from across the world. I'm really looking forward to watching my favourite footballers play on the ground and meet them. I can't wait to share the adrenaline rush in the stadium with other football fanatics and live the madness," he added.

As per the officials, Sony Sports Network has launched the first film from the 'Your Home of Football' campaign which will be followed by four additional films in the coming weeks. The films featuring Kartik Aaryan will showcase the broadcaster's repertoire of football offerings along with the actor's deep love for the game.

Football enthusiasts can catch the live coverage of various prestigious tournaments, including the UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga, Emirates FA Cup, Roshn Saudi League, UEFA EURO 2024, Europa League, UEFA Conference League, UEFA Nations League, Durand Cup, and more, exclusively on Sony Sports Network.

--IANS

cs/