Baku Comes Up With World Bank's Flexible Technical Aid Tool For Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Baku has hosted
a presentation of the Azerbaijan Rapid Technical Assistance
Facility (AZTAF) by the World Bank, Trend reports.
Leyla Taghiyeva, the AZTAF program coordinator, stated during
the presentation that the initiative includes advisory help for the
Azerbaijani government.
"AZTAF aims to improve the management of government institutions
and the public sector, stimulate economic reforms, increase social
inclusion and communication, and contribute to the effective
recovery process following COVID-19," she explained.
Taghiyeva noted that nine components of technical assistance are
funded within AZTAF.
"The program is aligned with the five national priorities and
the socio-economic development strategy for 2022-2026. The total
budget of the program is 5.25 million euro," she also said.
According to her, the implementation of the program is expected
to continue until April 2025.
"AZTAF is implemented in line with four EU priorities: stronger
governance, a stronger economy, connectivity and resilience, and a
stronger society," added Taghiyeva.
Taghiyeva also mentioned that the components of technical
assistance include such areas as technical support for the
preparation of the "smart village" program, assistance in
implementing reforms in reporting and corporate governance in
government institutions, strengthening the system of public
procurement, and enhancing water safety.
According to her, the above assistance also covers digital
communication for inclusivity and competitiveness, technical
assistance to support the identification of investment
opportunities for energy efficiency interventions in public
buildings and the establishment of a regulatory framework for
energy efficiency, addressing gender discrimination in the
workplace, supporting women in business, and improving the
disability determination system.
