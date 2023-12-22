Baku Initiative Group's Deeds To Positively Impact Decolonization Path - Executive Director

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. The Baku
Initiative Group's actions this year will make a significant
contribution to the decolonization process, said Executive Director
of the Baku Initiative Group Abbas Abbasov during the briefing
"Decolonization Dialogues: Legacy, Challenges and Progress",
Trend reports.
The Baku Initiative Group has successfully held four
international briefings in the past three months.
"I am confident that our collaborative efforts will leave an
indelible imprint on a more just and inclusive world," Abbasov
said.
"Thank you for your commitment to this important cause, and I
look forward to the discussion with our speakers during this
briefing. Let us work together to create a future in which the
ideals of justice, equality, and liberation from the shackles of
the colonial past are upheld," he added.
The international briefing "Decolonization Dialogues: Legacy,
Challenges and Progress" has started in Baku. The briefing was
organized by the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement
(NAM), the Baku Initiative Group, and the NAM Youth
Organization.
