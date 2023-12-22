France Persists In Sticking To Neocolonial Policy - Azerbaijani MP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. France continues to pursue neocolonial policy, said Milli Majlis (Parliament) MP Tural Ganjaliyev during the conference "Decolonization Dialogues: Legacy, Challenges and Progress", Trend reports.

"The implications of neocolonialism constitute a severe danger to international relations and international law. France, as a former colonial state, exploits and engages in unlawful trade of indigenous peoples' resources using neocolonialist techniques," he emphasized.

According to him, Azerbaijan has experience fighting colonialism that it would want to impart - a common history and experience with those peoples who were also subjugated by foreign rule and suffered from colonialism's strategy.

The international briefing "Decolonization Dialogues: Legacy, Challenges and Progress" has kicked off in Baku. The briefing was organized by the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), the Baku Initiative Group, and the NAM Youth Organization.

