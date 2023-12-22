France Persists In Sticking To Neocolonial Policy - Azerbaijani MP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. France continues
to pursue neocolonial policy, said Milli Majlis (Parliament) MP
Tural Ganjaliyev during the conference "Decolonization Dialogues:
Legacy, Challenges and Progress", Trend reports.
"The implications of neocolonialism constitute a severe danger
to international relations and international law. France, as a
former colonial state, exploits and engages in unlawful trade of
indigenous peoples' resources using neocolonialist techniques," he
emphasized.
According to him, Azerbaijan has experience fighting colonialism
that it would want to impart - a common history and experience with
those peoples who were also subjugated by foreign rule and suffered
from colonialism's strategy.
The international briefing "Decolonization Dialogues: Legacy,
Challenges and Progress" has kicked off in Baku. The briefing was
organized by the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement
(NAM), the Baku Initiative Group, and the NAM Youth
Organization.
