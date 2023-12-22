Azerbaijan Reveals Number Of Companies Enjoying Resident Status In Its Economic Zones

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Currently, 138
corporate companies with investment projects worth more than seven
billion manat ($4 billion) in Azerbaijan's economic zones have been
awarded resident status, Chairman of the Board of the Economic Zone
Development Agency under the country's Economy Ministry Elshad
Nuriyev said at the Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum, Trend reports.
"Seven industrial parks are now operating in our country (in
Sumgayit, Mingachevir, Pirallahi, Garadagh, Aghdam, Balakhani, and
the 'Economic Zone of the Araz Valley'), along with five industrial
districts (Hajigabul, Neftchala, Masalli, Sabirabad, and Sharur),"
he explained.
"Six billion manat ($3.5 billion) was spent in six industrial
zones, which resulted in the creation of almost 11,000 permanent
jobs. Furthermore, an extra 864 million manat ($508 million) will
be invested in current industrial zone projects, resulting in the
creation of almost 6,700 permanent jobs," noted Nuriyev.
According to him, as of today, the industrial zones have
produced goods worth 11.1 billion manat ($6.5 billion), with
exports amounting to 3.6 billion manat ($2 billion).
"During the first nine months of this year, enterprises
operating in industrial zones sold products worth 2.3 billion manat
($1.3 billion), of which 31 percent of the production (more than
722 million manat or $424.7 million) was exported," the official
said.
"Industrial zones contributed 17.9 percent of the country's
non-oil industry and non-oil exports during this time. All of this
illustrates that industrial zones play an important part in the
development of the non-oil sector, and their products are exported
to over 60 nations worldwide," Nuriyev added.
The Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum started in Baku on
December 21.
The forum will explore opportunities for expanding
Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation in various fields, and investment
agreements and cooperation agreements will be signed.
More than 600 representatives from government institutions and
the private sector from both countries are participating in the
event.
The forum is featuring panel sessions covering investment,
trade, agriculture, defense industry, green energy, and health
tourism sectors.
