Azerbaijani Mod Utters Data On Neutralized Mines, Unexploded Ordnance In Liberated Lands

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22.
Azerbaijan's
engineer-sapper forces found and destroyed 234 anti-personnel
mines, 721 anti-tank mines, and 1,405 unexploded ordnance in
liberated regions from January 1 to December 21, 2023, covering a
total area of 6,930 hectares, the country's Defense Ministry said,
Trend reports.
"The efforts taken by the Azerbaijan Army's engineer-sapper
units to clear the liberated territories of mines and explosive
ordnance are proceeding as planned," says the ministry. "In
addition, new supply roads have been laid, and existing security
roads have been improved and restored to ensure the safe movement
of columns of vehicles and combat equipment on rocky terrain with
complex terrain, including difficult-to-pass passages."
"The main efforts in the liberated regions are concentrated on
demining villages, agricultural plots, highways, and infrastructure
facilities," the ministry pointed out.
According to the ministry, a portion of the mines and unexploded
ordnance discovered in the Karabakh economic region were detonated
and burned in the Aghdara district's Godakburun training
center.
"In accordance with the plan, necessary engineering support
measures in freed territories will be maintained in 2024," the
ministry added.
