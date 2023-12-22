No Azerbaijanis Found Among Victims Of Deadly Shooting In Prague University - MFA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. There are no Azerbaijanis among those killed or injured in the shooting at a university in the Czech Republic, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend .

The shooting occurred on December 21 in the building of the Faculty of Philosophy of Charles University in the center of Prague. As a result of the shooting, 15 people were killed and about 30 were injured.

The Czech government has decided to declare December 23 a day of national mourning in memory of the shooting victims.

