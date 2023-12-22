No Azerbaijanis Found Among Victims Of Deadly Shooting In Prague University - MFA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. There are no
Azerbaijanis among those killed or injured in the shooting at a
university in the Czech Republic, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
of Azerbaijan told Trend .
The shooting occurred on December 21 in the building of the
Faculty of Philosophy of Charles University in the center of
Prague. As a result of the shooting, 15 people were killed and
about 30 were injured.
The Czech government has decided to declare December 23 a day of
national mourning in memory of the shooting victims.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN22122023000187011040ID1107645801
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.