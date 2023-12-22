War Update: 95 Combat Engagements Occur On Front

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, Russian troops have launched one missile strike and 61 air strikes, and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) 71 times on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Russian invaders launched air strikes on the Kharkiv region's Synkivka and Petropavlivka; Luhansk region's Nevske and Serebrianske forestry; Donetsk region's Terny, Spirne, Toretsk, Avdiivka, Vesele, Novomykhailivka; Zaporizhzhia region's Novodarivka, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Preobrazhenka; Kherson region's Krynky.

Russian artillery strikes affected about 130 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remained rather unchanged.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, Russians are maintaining military presence within the border areas and carrying out sabotage actions to prevent Ukrainian forces from being redeployed to other directions.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian forces repelled 19 enemy attacks near the Kharkiv region's Synkivka and the Luhansk region's Stelmakhivka, where Russians attempted to break through Ukraine's defense lines.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four Russian attacks near the Donetsk region's Terny.

In the Bakhmut direction, the Ukrainian military repelled seven enemy attacks near the Donetsk region's Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka.

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian forces are holding back Russian invaders who continue attempts to encircle the Donetsk region's Avdiivka. The Ukrainian military are firmly holding defense, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. Twenty-two Russian attacks were repelled to the east of Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka and Avdiivka, and 13 more attacks near Pervomaiske.

In the Marinka direction, Ukrainian defenders are holding the enemy back near the Donetsk region's Marinka and Novomykhailivka. Fifteen Russian attacks were repelled there.

In the Shakhtarske direction, Russian troops did not conduct offensive (assault) actions.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled seven enemy attacks to the west of the Zaporizhzhia region's Verbove and to the south of Robotyne.

In the Melitopol direction, Ukraine's Defense Forces continue inflicting personnel and military equipment losses on Russian occupiers, exhausting the enemy all over the front line.

In the Kherson direction, within the responsibility zone of Odesa Operational and Strategic Grouping of Troops, Ukraine's Defense Forces continue carrying out measures to develop a bridgehead. Russians made 12 unsuccessful attempts to conduct assault actions. The enemy was met with a decent rebuff, suffered losses and retreated. Ukrainian defenders are carrying out counterbattery measures and inflicting fire damage on the enemy's rear lines.

On the night of December 22, 2023, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine's territory with 28 Shahed-type drones. Ukraine's air defense units intercepted 24 of them.

Over the past day, Ukraine's Air Force has launched strikes on 16 Russian personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters.

Ukrainian missile units hit nine enemy personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters, three ammunition depots, and one artillery system.