Russian Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To About 351,350

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has already lost about 351,350 troops in Ukraine (+1,080 over the past day).
The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
Between February 24, 2022 and December 22, 2023, the enemy's total combat losses included also 5,837 tanks (+9 over the past day), 10,843 armored fighting vehicles (+18), 8,250 artillery systems (+24), 932 multiple launch rocket systems, 611 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 324 aircraft, 324 helicopters, 10,944 motor vehicles and fuel tanks (+25), 22 warships/boats, 1 submarine, 6,365 unmanned aerial vehicles (+23), 1,217 special equipment units (+9). A total of 1,613 enemy cruise missiles were shot down.
The data are yet to be updated.
A reminder that, on December 21, 2023, ninety-five combat engagements occurred on the front.
