Azerbaijan's Chairmanship Of NAM Focuses On Accelerating Decolonisation, Deputy Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Deputy Chief of Staff of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) Rustam
Mahmudov, during a conference entitled "Decolonisation Dialogue:
Legacy, Challenges, and Development," said that today it is
necessary to combat persistent and re-emerging neo-colonial
tendencies, Azernews reports.
"Today, more than ever, it is crucial to recognise and combat
persistent and re-emerging neo-colonial trends that perpetuate
injustice within societies and countries, thereby increasing
barriers to sustainable development for the most vulnerable and
posing a significant threat to equitable global cooperation," he
said.
Mahmudov stressed that Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the
Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) over the past four years has focused on
mobilising support to help those affected by the colonial past,
accelerate the decolonisation process, and raise awareness of
neo-colonialism.
"This conference will provide an excellent opportunity to
discuss colonial legacies and their diverse manifestations, as well
as contemporary challenges related to decolonisation, including
progress and trends in neo-colonialism," the deputy added.
