Azerbaijan's Chairmanship Of NAM Focuses On Accelerating Decolonisation, Deputy Says

Deputy Chief of Staff of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) Rustam Mahmudov, during a conference entitled "Decolonisation Dialogue: Legacy, Challenges, and Development," said that today it is necessary to combat persistent and re-emerging neo-colonial tendencies, Azernews reports.

"Today, more than ever, it is crucial to recognise and combat persistent and re-emerging neo-colonial trends that perpetuate injustice within societies and countries, thereby increasing barriers to sustainable development for the most vulnerable and posing a significant threat to equitable global cooperation," he said.

Mahmudov stressed that Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) over the past four years has focused on mobilising support to help those affected by the colonial past, accelerate the decolonisation process, and raise awareness of neo-colonialism.

"This conference will provide an excellent opportunity to discuss colonial legacies and their diverse manifestations, as well as contemporary challenges related to decolonisation, including progress and trends in neo-colonialism," the deputy added.