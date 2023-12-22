(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 22 (KUNA)

1911 -- Al-Mubarakiya School is inaugurated under the name of Sheikh Mubarak Al-Sabah, Kuwait's seventh ruler. It has been built at a cost of 80,000 rupees, donated by eminent Kuwaiti citizens. Sheikh Yousef Al-Ginaee has taken charge of the school that has hosted the first batch of students amounting to 254 ones upon inauguration.

1999 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah decrees that UN agencies serving in Kuwait are exempted from paying rent for occupying a 3,000-square-meter plot in Mishref.

2002 -- The renovated beachfront is inaugurated in Salwa district, featuring swimming beaches, cafeterias, children playgrounds and sports arenas.

2009 -- EQUATE Petrochemical Company declares start of commercial operations at the USD two billion aromatics complex.

2009 -- A new field of light crude oil and gas is discovered in Matraba region, Northwest Kuwait. The field has preliminary output capacity of 80,000 barrels of oil and 110 million cubic feet of gas per day.

2009 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sponsors Kuwait Oil Company's 75thr anniversary celebration in Al-Ahmadi.

2011 -- The Ministry of Education celebrates centenary (100 years) anniversary of regular education in Kuwait.

2014 -- Kuwait Airways inks a deal to purchases ten 777-300ER aircraft.

2015 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development inks two accords to lend Mauritanian KD six million.

2015 -- MP Nabil Al-Dadhl dies at the age of 60 during a parliamentary session. He has suffered a fatal health setback.

2017 -- Kuwait hosts the 23rd edition of the Arabian Gulf Cup tournament, Oman wins the soccer competition. (end) rk