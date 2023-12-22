Severe Cold Conditions Continue In Kashmir, Minus 3.3°C In Srinagar

The summer capital of Srinagar recorded a low of minus 3.3 degrees Celsius on Wednesday night, a notch up from the previous night, they said.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 4.8 degrees Celsius, also a notch up from the previous night, they said.

The famous ski resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 1.0 degrees Celsius, an improvement of two degrees from the previous night, the officials said. The resort was the warmest place in the Kashmir valley - warmer than even the Srinagar city.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 3.0 degrees Celsius, the Kokernag town saw the mercury settle at minus 2.4 degrees Celsius and Kupwara recorded the minimum of minus 3.4 degrees Celsius.

The intense cold conditions have resulted in the freezing of many slow-moving water bodies. It has also resulted in the freezing of water supply lines in some areas. The cold conditions have forced people in the valley to put on extra layers of clothes to stay warm.

With electricity supply erratic in many areas of Kashmir, people are using Kangri, an earthen firepot, to beat the chill. The cold and dry weather has resulted in an increase in respiratory problems among children and elderly.

The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy weather on Friday, with a possibility of light snow over isolated places in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

It said another spell of light snow over isolated places in the higher reaches is possible on December 27.

'Chilla-i-Kalan' is the 40-day harshest winter period when a cold wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably leading to the freezing of water bodies, including the famous Dal Lake here, as well as the water supply lines in several parts of the valley.

The chances of snowfall are the most frequent and maximum during this period and most areas, especially in the higher reaches, receive heavy snowfall.

Traditionally, the valley residents used to consume dried vegetables to overcome the scarcity of fresh vegetables during the winter months as the Srinagar-Jammu would often be closed due to heavy snowfall.

While dried vegetables are still consumed as delicacies, the highway to Jammu does not face frequent closures anymore.

'Chillai-Kalan' will end on January 31. However, the cold conditions continue even after that in Kashmir with a 20-day-long 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day-long 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold). (with PTI inputs)

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now