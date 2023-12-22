Raysearch Releases Raystation 2024A

RayStation supports a wide range of treatment machines, providing one control center for all treatment planning needs. The new version of the treatment planning system adds the possibility to select fixation and support devices per plan and sub-plan. This adds improved flexibility when making combined treatment plans for a patient, for example photon-proton treatments where different treatment couches are used. Now, all needed couches and support devices can be modeled for a patient and the devices to include can easily be selected per plan. RayStation 2024A also brings the possibility to define clinical planning goals for both the combined plan and the constituent sub-plans, and evaluate correspondingly. This enhances the workflow further for evaluation of combinations of treatment plans.

In adaptive therapy planning, daily images are used to update the treatment plan to account for anatomical changes that occur during the course of treatment, such as tumor shrinkage, weight loss or organ motion. RayStation is specifically designed to make adaptive therapy faster and easier in clinical practice. The workflow for enhancing daily images to allow for accurate dose computation is further improved with RayStation 2024A.

RayStation 2024A also enhances the integration with the oncology analytics system RayIntelligence. RayIntelligence absorbs RayStation data automatically and enables users to monitor and understand the current state of the clinic and its treatments as well as provides insights on how to improve efficiency and treatment quality going forward.

Other improvements include adjustments to improve and ease transfer of treatment plans to various oncology information systems for delivery and faster saving of plan data, as well as a new tool used for segmentation of blood vessels in the lungs.

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "Further enhancing the capabilities of multi-modality treatments is key for RaySearch in the ambition to provide tools to create the best treatment plans for cancer patients. With RayStation 2024A we also continue with improvements within fast adaptive re-planning, which will be an important focus area during the coming years."

For more information, please contact:

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00

[email protected]

The following files are available for download: