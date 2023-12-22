VILNIAUS BALDAI AB Investor's Calendar For 2024FY

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VILNIAUS BALDAI AB plans to release financial results in Financial Year 2024 (starting September 1, 2023 and ending August 31, 2024) according to the following plan:
- December 29, 2023 – consolidated interim financial statements for the three months;
- March 29, 2024 – consolidated interim financial statements for the six months; consolidated interim report for the six months;
- June 28, 2024 – consolidated interim financial statements for the nine months;
- October 29, 2024 – consolidated interim financial statements for the twelve months;
- November 28, 2024 – consolidated annual financial statements; consolidated annual report.
Additional information:
Chief Financial Officer
Egidijus Žvaliauskas
