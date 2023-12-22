Telia Lietuva Reporting Dates In 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) We hereby inform that Telia Lietuva AB financial results in 2024 will be released according to the following:

- Interim Financial Statements for 12 months of 2023 – January 26

- Annual Audited Financial Statements for the year 2023 – April 5

- Interim Financial Statements for 3 months of 2024 – April 25

- Interim Financial Statements for 6 months of 2024 – July 18

- Interim Financial Statements for 9 months of 2024 – October 24.

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is planned to be held on 26 April 2024.

88.15 per cent of Telia Lietuva shares are owned by telecommunication company Telia Company AB (Sweden).

Telia Lietuva shares are listed on Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange (ticker – TEL1L). The shares of Telia Company are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchanges.



