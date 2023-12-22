               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program


12/22/2023 2:17:21 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Update on the Share Buyback Program

Period from 14 December 2023 to 20 December 2023

On 28 July 2023 , Bekaert announced the start of the seventh tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Seventh Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 14 December 2023 to 20 December 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 49 870 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the seventh tranche of the Program during the period from 14 December 2023 to 20 December 2023:

Repurchase of shares
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price
paid (€) 		Lowest Price
paid (€) 		Total
Amount (€)
14 December 2023 Euronext Brussels 10 000 44.42 44.70 44.20 444 200
MTF CBOE
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
15 December 2023 Euronext Brussels 9 870 44.76 45.06 44.42 441 781
MTF CBOE
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
18 December 2023 Euronext Brussels 10 000 45.26 45.60 44.58 452 600
MTF CBOE
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
19 December 2023 Euronext Brussels 10 000 45.73 45.90 45.12 457 300
MTF CBOE
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
20 December 2023 Euronext Brussels 10 000 45.98 46.24 45.62 459 800
MTF CBOE
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
Total 49 870 45.23 46.24 44.20 2 255 681

On 20 December 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 140 762 own shares, or 3.91% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment

  • p231222E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program

MENAFN22122023004107003653ID1107645758

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search