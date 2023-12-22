Olsam Group Acquires Dwarfs.Io, Deepening Off-Amazon Platform Expertise And Omni-Channel Expansion Strategy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Olsam Group acquires Dwarfs

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Olsam Group , a leading European ecommerce platform, has successfully acquired Dwarfs, a well-established eCommerce aggregator in the Netherlands. In conjunction with the acquisition, the combined company, called Olsam Group, will receive an enlarged credit facility to pursue strategic acquisitions. The combined business's operations will be headquartered in London under the direction of Olsam with Sam Horbye and Ollie Horbye, Co-Founders of Olsam Group, serving as Co-CEOs.Olsam Group will operate a portfolio of category leading ecommerce brands on track to exceed $100 million in annual revenue in 2024. The acquisition strengthens Olsam's unrivalled experience operating, acquiring and scaling ecommerce brands, including deep experience selling on some of the world's leading platforms outside of Amazon.The combined business will leverage Olsam's consolidated global supply chain base, Amazon trading and internationalization expertise bringing brands from the US to Europe, and an advanced data & analytics platform. Dwarfs will contribute its proficiency in new product development alongside its deep operational expertise trading on Bol and other leading European marketplaces. By harnessing a unified operating platform, the company aims to realize substantial synergies throughout the value chain, ultimately achieving an attractive profitability profile through geographic and channel expansion opportunities.Sam Horbye, Co-Founder of Olsam Group and Co-CEO of the combined company said: ''The union of Dwarfs and Olsam Group is a great match: a shared vision of building a marketplace-first ecommerce platform, strong cultural alignment, complementary capabilities and a desire to swiftly test and refine product concepts to launch new products. This acquisition not only strengthens our presence in the BENELUX region but also adds valuable omni-channel capabilities and insights to our team. We believe that by combining our expertise in Amazon with their deep understanding of Bol, and best in class new product development capabilities, we will unlock new opportunities for growth and provide even greater value to our customers. By leveraging our combined strengths, Ollie and I are convinced we are well-positioned to drive further consolidation in the industry.”Demian Beenakker, Founder of Dwarfs:“We are thrilled to combine forces with Olsam Group and to continue building world class omni-channel brands. Together we have a mission of becoming one of the world's leading consumer product companies. Our talented team with skills across Bol and other leading European platforms are excited to continue expanding our portfolio across numerous distribution channels. The combined business has the technology, expertise and a wealth of data that will enable us to identify emerging consumer trends, rapidly test and iterate product ideas and fulfill demand across Europe and North America.”About Olsam GroupOlsam Group is a London-based, high-growth eCommerce platform that helps independent brands achieve profitable growth with the funding, tools and expertise to succeed on digital marketplaces, globally. We seek to partner with exceptional entrepreneurs who are seeking a trusted home for the businesses they've built and where their product catalog can be improved and expanded into millions of homes around the world.About DwarfsDwarfs is a leading European ecommerce aggregator based in the Netherlands. We are committed to finding diamonds in the rough on marketplaces such as Amazon, Bol and other local marketplaces.Contact:Olsam Group...

andrew malone

FieldHouse Associates

+44 7515671782

email us here