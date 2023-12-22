Asian Football Body Panel Approves Setting Up Of Reform Taskforce

(MENAFN- IANS) Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), Dec 22 (IANS) The Executive Committee of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has approved setting up an AFC Reform Taskforce that will examine its governance model and suggest changes to it.

The Continental body heading football in Asia approved the formation of the second reform task force in recent years, at the third meeting of the Executive Committee held on Thursday night on the eve of the World Cup Cup final.

The AFC had earlier set a Governance Reform Taskforce in 2016, which brought it to the current governance structure.

The AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa said:“When the AFC Governance Reform Task Force introduced its full range of reforms in 2016, the AFC had raised its governance standards to firmly establish itself as a model Confederation. Back then, we took great pride in introducing several reforms which were eventually implemented by FIFA.

“With the establishment of the AFC Reform Taskforce, we want to ensure that the AFC remains at the forefront of implementing the best governance practices, and it is worth reminding everyone as we embark on this process that we must always strive to strengthen our great game for our future generations," the AFC president told the Executive Committee.

“With the unity and support of our members, I have no doubt that the AFC will continue to lead the way forward in good governance across the sporting world, and I am confident that we will set the stage for us to usher in a new era – a future where Asian football dominates the biggest stages in world football,” added Shaikh Salman.

The members of the AFC Reform Taskforce will be announced in due course.

The AFC Executive Committee was also briefed by a representative of the Palestine Football Association (PFA), who shared insights into the difficulties and hardships endured by the Palestinian people, especially in Gaza, due to the ongoing conflict.

"The members unanimously conveyed their strong support and expressed solidarity with the PFA and the Palestinian people, with Shaikh Salman reiterating the AFC's unwavering commitment to standing by the PFA during these challenging times," the AFC informed in a release.

