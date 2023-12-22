How Much Longer Can Kishida Last?

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) are facing one of the worst financial scandals in decades, resulting in growing public distrust of the party and threatening the stability of his government.

The Kishida government, which took office in October 2021, was already facing headwinds as its cabinet's popularity declined due to concerns about the economy, social security and the LDP's

links to the Unification Church .



The assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe in 2022 during an election campaign further complicates matters. The assailant claimed that Abe supported the Unification Church, which he said caused his family's bankruptcy and forced his mother into making donations. Many other LDP parliamentarians are known supporters of the Church.



Kishida and the LDP

are yet to be transparent about this issue. Despite falling popularity, the LDP's approval ratings hovered in the 30s between October and November 2023. Analysts suggested that, despite his low popularity, Kishida would continue and that there were no

imminent threats

to his prime ministership.

That scenario changed dramatically at the close of November 2023. One poll suggests that Kishida's cabinet approval rate has plummeted to 17%, marking the lowest prime ministerial approval rating since the LDP regained power in 2012.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida isn't very popular . Photo: Agencies

The drop in popularity occurred after it was revealed that LDP factions and the individual parliamentarians associated with them had failed to report all revenues from ticket sales at fundraising events. The slush fund, estimated to be millions of dollars, was used for political purposes, violating the Public Funds Control Law.