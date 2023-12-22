Skanska Modernizes Historic Howard Street Tunnel In Baltimore, USA, For USD 174M, About SEK 1.9 Billion

The modernization of the historic Howard Street Tunnel will emphasise the accommodation of double-stack trains and ensuring the tunnel's continued relevance. Work includes lowering and tunnel enlargement techniques across the 2.7-kilometre (1) expanse of the Howard Street Tunnel to increase the tunnel height from 5.8 to 6.4 meters (19 to 21 feet). Additionally, drainage improvements will be made throughout the track.

Work commenced in August 2023 with expected completion in June 2027.

