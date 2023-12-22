Hair Dryer Catches Fire, Guts Furniture; PG Owner Lodges Complaint Against Techie In B’Luru

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Dec 22 (IANS) A PG owner filed a police complaint against a software professional on Friday in connection with a fire accident at the place resulting in the loss of furniture.

The incident was reported from the Electronics City police station in Bengaluru.

According to the police, the incident occurred when Shambhavi, a software professional, was in a hurry to start for the office and was drying her hair with a hairdryer. While drying her hair, the hair dryer caught fire due to an electrical short circuit.

The techie immediately threw the burning hair dryer onto the bed. The bed and other furniture were gutted in the incident. The PG owner accused the techie of negligence and filed a police complaint against her, the police said.

More details are awaited.

--IANS

mka/dpb