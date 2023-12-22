Kerala HC Dismisses Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Ex-Govt Pleader Accused Of Rape

(MENAFN- IANS) Kochi, Dec 22 (IANS) The Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed the anticipatory bail application filed by P.G. Manu, a former senior government pleader, in a case pertaining to alleged sexual assault of a female client.

The court asked the accused person to surrender within 10 days, and be produced before the concerned Magistrate Court, which could then consider his bail application without undue delay.

Manu is accused of having raped a woman who approached him for legal advice.

Senior Kerala government pleader Manu resigned after a woman lodged a police complaint accusing him of outraging her modesty.

As per the complaint, Manu raped the woman after calling her on the pretext of discussing a case.

The Advocate General in the last week of November sent a word to the top government pleader after a case was registered and Manu put in his resignation.

Manu has been the counsel for the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

He had assaulted her last month when the complainant -- already a rape victim in a 2018 case -- approached him for speedy redressal.

Manu reportedly violated her and subjected her to tremendous duress.

Unable to bear the torture, she approached the local police and a case was registered against Manu for rape and other offences punishable under the Information Technology Act (IT Act).

Suffering a setback, Manu is likely to approach the Supreme Court.

