Johnson Mocks CA's Awards Invite After Speaking Engagements Cancellation

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 22 (IANS) Former fast-bowler Mitchell Johnson has mocked Cricket Australia (CA) for inviting him to an awards ceremony following the governing body's decision to cancel two of his speaking engagements just a week ago.

CA axed former fast bowler Mitchell Johnson from two guest speaking appearances during the first Test in Perth last week at Optus Stadium in the wake of his scathing column on former teammate David Warner.

Now, the former left-arm pace sensation unleashed criticism on social media upon receiving an invitation to the 2024 Australian Cricket Awards.

"Is Cricket Australia serious??," Johnson wrote on his Instagram story, sharing a screenshot of the invite with the Rage Against The Machine song 'Take the Power Back' playing in the background.

"Last week I was cancelled from 2 speaking engagements. This week I'm invited to celebrate with them," he added.

Johnson took aim at Warner ahead of the first Test against Pakistan, sensationally declaring he didn't deserve a hero's farewell at the SCG because of his role in Sandpapergate in 2018.

However, Warner has silenced the critics with a swashbuckling century 164 off 211 balls on the opening day of the first Test against Pakistan.

--IANS

bc/